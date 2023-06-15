Police are appealing for witnesses and information as part of continuing enquiries into a road traffic collision in Hoddesdon High Street.

The incident occurred sometime between 8.10pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday 11 April and involved a moped and a pedestrian, a woman aged in her 50s.

The moped rider initially stopped to help the woman back to her car, then left the scene without exchanging any details.

The woman called her husband to take her to hospital, where it was discovered that she had suffered a broken ankle and heavy bruising.

Police were subsequently informed the following day.

PC Paul Steele, who is investigating, said: “Initial enquiries have been carried out, including a review of CCTV. As a result, we believe we have identified the moped involved and are continuing our efforts to trace the rider. I am appealing for him to please come forward.

“I would also like to hear from anyone else who saw what happened. I appreciate the incident occurred some time ago now, but hopefully any witnesses will remember seeing the collision, or the events following.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who may have captured any dash cam footage from the area around the time.

“If you can help, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact PC Steele by email.

Information can also be reported online, by speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/47564/23.