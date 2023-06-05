Police are appealing for further witnesses and information as part of continuing enquiries into an assault near South Mimms services.

The incident occurred at Bignalls Corner, on the roundabout leading to the entrance of the services, sometime between 4pm and 4.30pm on Monday 24 April.

It was reported that a verbal altercation occurred between the male drivers of a white Peugeot Partner van and another white van.

A third man, who was driving a blue, 20-plate Ford Transit van, then got involved and is reported to have assaulted the driver of the Peugeot, leaving him momentarily unconscious.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his 20s, of slim build.

PC Laura McLaughlin, who is investigating, said: “We have been making extensive enquiries around the vehicles to try and trace those involved and to establish the circumstances around what happened.

“These enquiries are continuing at this time and we’re now appealing for witnesses to come forward as we progress the investigation.

“I appreciate the incident occurred a while ago now, but if you witnessed it, or the events leading up to it, we’d still like to hear from you.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage from the area. If you can help, please contact us. Thank you.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact PC McLaughlin via email.

Information can also be reported online, by speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/33599/23.

Alternatively, members of the public can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.