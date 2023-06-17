Detectives have named four people who were found dead in west London as their investigation continues.

Police were called at 15:12hrs on Friday, 16 June, to concerns for the welfare of the occupants of a house in Staines Road, Bedfont.

Officers attended the location a short time later and forced entry to the premises.

Tragically, they found the bodies of four people inside the house.

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, they are believed to be Michal Wlodarczyk, aged 39, Monika Wlodarczyk, aged 35, Maja Wlodarczyk, aged 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, aged three. All four are thought to be related.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

The Met’s investigation is led by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to assure the community that specialist detectives are working to establish the circumstances which led to this tragic incident and we will provide further updates as soon as appropriate. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by what has happened.”

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and the situation remains that we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

“We are however retaining an open mind, and I would ask anyone who feels they have pertinent information to contact us as soon as possible.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander for west London, said: “I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.

“There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend, I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”

Enquiries continue and special post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5135/16Jun. Alternatively please provide information via the online form at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS23V28-PO1.