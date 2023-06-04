Cyprus witnessed a remarkable 41.5% increase in tourism revenue during March 2023, as revealed by the latest Travelers’ Survey results published by the Statistical Service of Cyprus on Friday.

The total revenue generated from tourism reached €97.8 million, compared to €69.1 million in the corresponding month of the previous year. This growth surpassed the pre-pandemic levels recorded in March 2019, which amounted to €96.6 million, signalling a robust recovery for the industry.

During the first quarter of 2023, the overall tourism revenue demonstrated a remarkable 46.1% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The total earnings amounted to €200 million, outpacing the previous year’s figure of €136.9 million.

Despite the overall increase in tourism revenue, there was a slight decrease in per capita expenditure among tourists in March 2023. The per capita expenditure for tourists in March 2023 amounted to €530.72, compared to €536.39 in March 2022, representing a 1.1% decrease.

British tourists, who constitute the largest tourist market accounting for 33.8% of total visitors in March 2023, spent an average of €69.58 per day. Israeli tourists, the second-largest market during that month with 12.4% of the total, had an average daily expenditure of €140.89. Greek tourists, representing the third-largest market with 8.2%, spent €57.32 per day.

Among the various countries, Israeli tourists had the highest per capita daily expenditure, followed by visitors from Lebanon with €126.64 and Austria with €97.15.

In terms of the average length of stay in March 2023, tourists stayed for an average of 7.2 days. Visitors from the United States had the longest average stay at 11.7 days, followed by tourists from Sweden with 10.7 days and France with 9.9 days.