High ranking academics and members of the Board of Directors of Praboromarajchanok Institute of Public Health based in Thailand, will be visiting Cyprus and the offices of the International Thalassemia Federation (ITF) between June 19-21 in order to exchange best practices in policies related to thalassemia.

An ITF press release says that there will be an exchange of best practices, experiences and knowledge between the two countries in matters of health policies related to hemoglobinopathies and thalassemia. The groups will also hold discussions with ITF and other national stakeholders, for the successful and world-renowned thalassemia prevention, control and management program that Cyprus has implemented for decades.

The press release says that there is a particularly high number of thalassemia patients in Thailand and the control and treatment of the disease at the population level is one of the priorities of the national health authorities.

The Praboromarajchanok Institute is a university-level higher education institute operating under the administration of the Ministry of Public Health with the ultimate goal of creating professional potential in all areas of public health, including nursing, communicable and non-communicable disease policies, the environment, research etc.

The delegation will hold meetings with officials from the Ministry of Health, the Blood Center, the Thalassemia Centers of Nicosia and Limassol, the Institute of Neurology and Genetics of Cyprus and the School of Medicine and Nursing of the University of Nicosia and Cyprus University of Technology.

On June 21 a press conference will be held in the presence of Health Minister Popi Kanari and a Memorandum of Collaboration will be signed.