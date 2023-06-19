Director General of the Cyprus Sports Organisation Mary Charalambous – Papamiltiades participated in the Meeting of EU directors-general for sport that took place in Stokholm 15 and 16 of June in the framework of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The main issues on the agenda included the ratification of the Macolin International Convention against the manipulation of sports competitions, the challenges of doping physical activity and health promotion and social inclusion in sport.

According to a press release, in her intervention, she referred to Cyprus’ steps regarding the Macolin Convention and doping in recreational sports. She also spoke about physical activity programmes in Cyprus such as the Sports for All Program and the European Sports Week as well as sports programs of the Ministry of Health and Local Administrations. She pointed out that the CSO is in contact with the Ministry of Health in order to promote the prescription of exercise through the General Health System, as a measure to ensure the health of citizens.