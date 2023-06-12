An announcement regarding the “Phoenix of Anatolia – 2023” military exercise was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus.

As it became known, Spain and Poland, which were going to participate in the exercise, are withdrawing after the disclosure of the pseudo-state’s participation, which, as stated in the announcement, they did not know about in advance.

As the Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out:

“Regarding the military exercise ‘Phoenix of Anatolia – 2023’, which is being held in Iconium in Turkey, it is pointed out that it is an exercise hosted by Turkey, with all that entails, which systematically and unilaterally tries to include in this kind of the activities the illegal separatist entity in the occupied territories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Diplomatic Office of the President of the Republic and the Ministry of Defense, took the necessary steps at all levels. Participating states were found not to have prior knowledge of the involvement of the illegal separatist entity. As a result of the aforementioned actions, Spain and Poland have informed the Republic of Cyprus that they are withdrawing immediately from the exercise”.