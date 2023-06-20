Cyprus records an 18% decrease in road deaths in 2022, according to report

There were 20,678 deaths on EU roads in 2022, a collective increase of 4% compared to 2021, according to the 17th Annual Road Safety Performance Index (PIN Report), released Tuesday, by the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC). Out of the 32 countries monitored by the PIN programme, only 13 registered a decrease in road deaths in 2022, compared to 2021. Slovenia was ranked first with a 25% reduction, followed by Latvia with 23% and Lithuania and Cyprus with 18%.

Road deaths increased in 19 PIN countries between 2021 and 2022.

In terms of road deaths in proportion to population, Cyprus climbed in 2022 to 9th place among the 27 EU member states, from 17th place in 2021, with a large reduction in road deaths, from 45 to 37.

In 2022, Cyprus recorded a road death rate per population of 41, while the EU27 rate was 46.

The reduction in serious road injuries in the EU27 in the decade 2012-2022 was very poor. A reduction of only 14% was recorded, while the corresponding reduction in deaths was 22%.

It is pointed out, however, that Cyprus has recorded significant success in reducing serious injuries from 2012 to 2022, with a rate of 54.1%, which was the 3rd highest in the EU27, after those of Greece and Romania.

The EU has set a target to halve the number of road deaths by 2030, based on their level in 2019. Road deaths in the EU27 in 2022 were reduced collectively by 9% compared to 2019. In order to make the progress needed towards the 2030 EU target, the average annual decrease of 6.1% should have resulted in a 17.2% decrease.

A total of 39,553 road deaths have been prevented in the EU over the period 2013-2022 compared with the number that would have been recorded if each Member State had continued to record the same number each year as in 2012. 40,987 more lives could have been saved if the annual reduction of 6.7% needed to reach the EU 50% reduction target in 10 years, had been reached.

Norway is the safest PIN country for road users with 21 road deaths per million inhabitants in 2022. Sweden follows Norway with 22 deaths per million inhabitants. In the EU27, the overall level of road mortality was 46 deaths per million inhabitants in 2022 compared to 54 per million in 2012.The highest mortality is in Romania and Serbia with 86 and 83 road deaths per million inhabitants respectively. In two countries – Malta and the Netherlands – road mortality is higher in 2022 than in 2012.

Proposals to MS and the institutions

On 1 March, 2023, the European Commission published proposals for three pieces of road safety legislation, inter alia, the revision of the EU driving licence directive, the revision of the cross-border enforcement (CBE) directive and a proposal for a new EU directive on driving disqualifications.

It is hoped that agreement can still be reached before the end of the current EU political mandate (2019-2024) to ensure the lifesaving potential is maximised within the EU Road Safety Policy Framework 2021-2030 timeframe.

Poland wins international road safety award as deaths fall by half in ten years

The European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) has awarded its 2023 Road Safety Performance Index (PIN) Award to Poland for the first time. The country cut road deaths by 47% between 2012 and 2022, a rate only bettered by Lithuania, last year’s winner. The EU average reduction was 22%.

Road mortality (the number of road deaths per inhabitant) stood at 50 per million in Poland last year, down from 93 per million in 2012. Mortality in 2022 was better than Italy (54 per million). Norway had the safest roads in Europe (21 per million) followed by Sweden (22 per million).

The ETSC panel of experts cited several key elements in the decision to award this year’s prize to Poland in addition to the substantial reduction in road deaths including a comprehensive National Road Safety Programme 2021-2030 which sets targets to cut both deaths and serious injuries by 50%, a large-scale four-year Safe Road Infrastructure Programme, an expansion of the speed camera and time-over-distance camera network, an increase in drink-driving enforcement checks of 19% on average each year between 2010 and 2019 and an introduction of the “emergency corridor” system of enabling emergency vehicles to access collision sites on motorways.

ETSC says speed limits and observed vehicle speeds in Poland are still too high. The 140 km/h maximum speed on motorways is the highest in the EU with the exception of Germany.