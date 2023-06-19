Cyprus protests to UN Turkish violations of its airspace and territorial waters

Turkey’s air and naval forces have committed a total of 713 air and 30 naval violations of the national airspace and the territorial waters of the Republic Cyprus during the period between September 2022 and February 2023, the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations Andreas Hadjichrysanthou stated in a letter addressed to the Secretary-General, dated June 6 2023. He also reiterated Nicosia’s request, asking the Secretary-General to proceed with the appointment of an envoy who will facilitate the resumption of formal negotiations for a Cyprus settlement.

The letter was accompanied by 12 separate annexes recording the violations of the national airspace and the territorial waters of Cyprus, the infringements of international air traffic regulations in Cyprus’ flight information region, and the illegal use of closed ports and airports in Cyprus, by the air and naval forces of Turkey.

It is further noted that 269 out of the 713 air violations were related to the use of Turkish military unmanned aerial vehicles, while Turkey issued eight illegal notices to airmen, allegedly to conduct aeronautical exercises in the flight information region of Cyprus.

“Constant violations to the military status quo on the island and near-daily advances into the buffer zone, compounded by the continuous upgrading of military infrastructure in the already densely militarized occupied areas, constitute but a fragment of Türkiye’s persistently aggressive behaviour in Cyprus”, continues Hadjichrysanthou, adding that “the secessionist entity has made no secret of its threats to expel the United Nations peacekeeping operation from the occupied areas, in a serious escalation to the restrictions already imposed on the movement of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus.”

“Such blatant intent to violate Security Council resolutions by interfering with the status and deployment of a peacekeeping force can only be dealt with in one way, if the United Nations is to protect its very integrity: by putting a swift and decisive halt on such radical ideas and making it abundantly clear that the Organization cannot be intimidated into entertaining threats, especially when these stem from illegal regimes”, it is stressed on the matter.

“As the aggressor and occupying force in Cyprus, Türkiye is stepping up its efforts to impose a ‘two-State solution’ on the island. Following an a-la carte approach to Security Council resolutions, Türkiye chooses to brand these as obsolete when they do not fit its discourse and calls on the international community to ‘face the realities on the ground’, in an attempt to allege that the result of its aggression has a valid legal effect”, continues the Permanent Representative of Cyprus, adding that Turkey has gone as far as to accuse the Republic of Cyprus of being the occupying force on the island, “a deplorable stance in and of itself for the United Nations system as a whole, when the aggressor accuses the victim of its own wrongdoing.”

Recalling the Brahimi report, in which it is stated that “impartiality for United Nations operations must therefore mean adherence to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations”, as even more relevant in the current global geopolitical environment, and while the international community continues to rally behind Ukraine, Hadjichrysanthou calls for the United Nations to demonstrate that there are no double standards in the application of the Charter and that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States under attack must be defended, no matter where the attacks are coming from or how much time has passed.

“It is certainly true in the case of Cyprus, where the problem remains one of military invasion and continued illegal occupation. The situation Türkiye has created in Cyprus through the use of force and the unceasing violations of human rights and international legality, are what the Turkish ‘realities on the ground’ are really about: that this is where violations of the Charter and Security Council resolutions have become the norm”, underlines the Cypriot diplomat, adding that this is precisely why the Security Council must stand behind its own resolutions and ensure they have meaning, “otherwise, the credibility of the international system is severely undermined.”

He also notes that Turkey’s aggressive actions and rhetoric are a destabilizing factor both on the ground in Cyprus and the wider region, while the continuous violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Cyprus, and by consequence of the Charter, demonstrates Turkey’s blatant contempt for international law.

“This is particularly evident in the case of Varosha, where the unlawful transformation of the fenced area continues unabated, despite the clear call by the Security Council (see S/PRST/2021/13) on the Turkish side to stop and reverse the violations of the status quo, and is in total disregard of Security Council resolution 550 (1984), in which the Council calls for the return of Varosha to its lawful inhabitants and the transfer of the area to the administration of the United Nations”, it is added.

“The Republic of Cyprus remains committed to a settlement as defined in Security Council resolutions, based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality, despite the stumbling blocks placed before us by Türkiye and its subordinate local administration. In this respect, we request that you proceed with the appointment of an envoy who will facilitate the resumption of formal negotiations”, the letter concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.