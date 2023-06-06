There were no racist motives behind the incident involving two Greek Cypriots who allegedly assaulted a 25 year-old Turkish Cypriot woman on Saturday in Ayia Napa, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides told Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

According to sources, the President, talking on Monday on the phone with Tatar, condemned the incident. He also noted that police will investigate it and justice will run its course, while stressing that the incident’s motives were not racist.

On Sunday, Famagusta District Court issued remand orders against two people, aged 22 and 30, for four days to facilitate Police investigations regarding the incident.