Cyprus’ National Tennis Team is aiming for a place in Division B of the Davis Cup during the Group III qualifying matches of the European Zone to be held between 14 and 17 June at Herodotou Tennis Academy in Meneou, Larnaca district.

In statements after the draw today in Larnaca, the city’s Deputy Mayor Iason Iasonides expressed his satisfaction for the presence in the city of athletes from seven countries who arrived to take part in the Davis Cup, adding that Larnaca is a destination not only for culture but also for sport, since sport is culture.

For his part, Vice President of the Cyprus Tennis Federation and President of the Famagusta Tennis Club Rodion Panayiotou said that Herodotus Academy will host the Davis Cup World Cup matches for the second time in the last two years, adding that Cyprus, Estonia, Malta, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia and San Marino will be competing for three tickets at the promotion play-offs, while the players who will take part in the games are Petros Chrysochos, Menelaos Efstathiou, Eleftherios Neos, Sergis Kyratzis and Stylianos Christodoulou.

Moreover, Federal Coach of the Cyprus Men’s and Women’s National Team Demetris Herodotou said that this is the second time in the last three years that this event is held in the country and the last time Cyprus had very good results and expressed the hope to get one of the top three places.

“The Group matches start tomorrow at 10.30 am and will last 4-5 hours and will last until Friday. Once the teams are ranked, the final matches will be held to determine which teams will be promoted to the B division and which will be relegated to the D division”, he added.

Herodotou said he expects a good outcome as the national team is well prepared, adding that the team also participated in the Games of the Small States of Europe last month in Malta, winning one gold, three bronze and one silver medal.

It is noted that Group A of the Davies Cup includes Estonia, San Marino and Montenegro, while Group B includes Cyprus, North Macedonia, Malta and Moldova.

All teams from the two groups will compete against each other and will be ranked according to their total points on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, while the final and the third-place match will be held on Saturday.