Cyprus intends to further strengthen its relations with Israel, Athena Michaelidou, Minister of Education, Sports and Youth, said on Thursday, on the occasion of the signing of the Programme on Educational, Scientific, Cultural, Youth and Sports Cooperation between the two countries for the years 2023-2026. Nurit Tinari, Head of the Cultural Diplomacy Bureau at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also attended the event and signed the agreement on behalf of her country.

Athena Michaelidou, Minister of Education, Sports and Youth, said that this event “demonstrates in practice the will of the competent authorities of the Republic of Cyprus and the State of Israel to strengthen mutual understanding and promote cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education, research, culture, sport and youth.”

The Minister went on to say that “Cyprus and Israel maintain close and friendly relations and it is our intention to further strengthen these relations for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.” She further added that the signing of the programme supports the mission of the Ministry of Education for the internationalisation of Cypriot education and sport and promotes modern Cypriot artistic creation. These aims, as she said, “are in line with the government’s goal of implementing a strategy of cultural diplomacy that establishes Cyprus as a hub of culture and a gateway to Europe from the East.”

In addition, the Minister stressed that this programme seeks to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in areas such as higher education, teacher training, formal and informal education, technical and vocational education and training, cultural heritage and archaeology, Holocaust education and research.

“Amongst our highest priorities is the will to provide our young students with the necessary resources to contribute to a society that values solidarity and respects diversity” Michaelidou said. She also emphasised that her Ministry “considers the continuous strengthening of our relations with Israel to be of utmost importance.”

On her part, the Head of Cultural Diplomacy Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, spoke of the “close relations” between Cyprus and Israel in military, energy and tourism. “I am here to make sure that this will happen in education, culture and youth exchanges,” she added.

Tinari also said that “our governments want to cooperate with each other.” “We appreciate our relationship with you,” she pointed out, adding that “Cyprus is a good neighbour.”

“In anything you do, keep Israel in your priority,” she concluded.