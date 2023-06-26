The Republic of Cyprus has zero tolerance for terrorist activities, a government source told CNA, as Israel welcomed on Sunday the thwarting of the Iranian terrorist attack in Cyprus against Israeli targets.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that “Israel commends the thwarting of the Iranian terrorist attack in Cyprus against Israeli targets”, adding that the State of Israel is using a wide range of methods everywhere in order to defend Jews and Israelis and will continue to act in order to uproot Iranian terrorism wherever it rears its head, including in Iran, the main fomenter of terrorism in the world”.

The PM’s statement came after a relevant report in Sunday’s edition of “Phileleftheros” daily.

The government source told CNA that the Republic of Cyprus has zero tolerance for terrorist activities. At the same time, it will continue to actively seek open channels of communication with everyone, the source added.

Invited to comment the front-page article in Sunday’s “Phileleftheros”, which referred to the recent prevention of a terrorist act on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, targeting the assassination of citizens of Jewish origin, the source declined to comment on national security issues.

What is clear, the source said, is that “on the one hand, the Republic of Cyprus will continue to show zero tolerance towards any terrorist activity, and on the other hand, it will continue to seek open channels of communication with everyone”.