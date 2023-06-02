Cyprus’ Council of Ministers on Wednesday decided the establishment of a promotion agency with the aim of upgrading the activities promoting the country as a tourist destination.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Kostas Koumis, in statements after the Cabinet meeting, said that it was decided to set up such an agency, which will operate in close cooperation with the private sector, with the aim of upgrading the activities promoting Cyprus as a tourist destination. The agency’s role, he said, will be purely advisory in terms of drawing policies and actions “to promote our country as a tourist destination”. The heads or representatives of professional associations related to tourism will participate in the agency, he added.

The Deputy Minister noted that, this will be “the first time that the private sector will participate, institutionally, in the planning of the country’s promotion actions”.

37.9% increase in arrivals in the first quarter of 2023

As regards tourist arrivals so far, Koumis said that in the first quarter of 2023, an increase in arrivals of 37.9% was recorded compared to the previous year, and a 7.3% increase compared to 2019.

Asked if there were any indications as to how the summer season will fare, he said that it was still too early to tell, noting, however, that they were optimistic.