The Greek Orthodox Community of St Barnabas, in cooperation with the Association of the Greek Orthodox Communities in Great Britain, are delighted to invite you to participate in the annual festivities of Cyprus Day as well as the Feast of Saints Barnabas and Bartholomew.

The commemoration of Saints Barnabas and Bartholomew, as well as Cyprus Day will take place on Sunday 11 June 2023 from 9.00am – 12.00 noon.

On Saturday 10 June 2023, the Festive Hierarchal Vespers will take place from 6.30 – 8.00 pm. Both events will take place in the church of St Barnabas, Finsbury Road, London N22 8PA.

His Grace Iakovos, Bishop of Claudiopolis, will preside at the Divine Liturgy and the special prayers for Cyprus. His Excellency the High Commissioner of Cyprus Mr Andreas Kakouris will deliver the speech of the day.