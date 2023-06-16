The Greek Orthodox Community of St Barnabas, in cooperation with the Association of the Greek Orthodox Communities in Great Britain, celebrated the annual festivities of Cyprus Day as well as the Feast of Saints Barnabas and Bartholomew on Sunday 11 June at the church of St Barnabas in Wood Green.

His Grace Iakovos, Bishop of Claudiopolis, presided at the Divine Liturgy and the special prayers for Cyprus.

He said, “We are gathered here today to celebrate the sacred memory of the Holy Apostle Barnabas, the Founder and Patron of the Apostolic Church of Cyprus, as well as the Protector of this Ecclesiastical Community of St Barnabas.

“This prominent personality of ancient Christianity established the Apostolicity of the Church of Cyprus and with this, he offered her the guarantees that though she may pass through fire and iron throughout the centuries, she would remain unharmed, keeping firmly and in steadfastness the apostolic faith and tradition.”

His Grace added, “We are also commemorating today the Day of Cyprus, remembering that Cyprus is the Island of the Saints, which remains committed to the true Orthodox Christian faith, but at the same time we feel great sadness and “our soul is troubled to the point of death” by the fact of the division of our blessed land, which followed the unacceptable Turkish invasion of 1974 and resulted in the illegal occupation of 37% of our historic homeland.

“With the help of our Holy God and our own co-ordinated actions, we expect to succeed in solving our most serious national problem, which is of course a problem of invasion and occupation of the Island by a foreign and hostile force. And this is certainly not an interstate and intercommunity issue, but it is clearly a universal problem of International Law and Human Rights.

“This historic problem reminds us strongly of our great need and obligation for deep faith and trust in the Just Judgement of our Creator and Saviour, but also for commitment to the Greek and by extension universal principles of equality and justice, which they will certainly prevail and soon bear fruit for our benefit and moral rewards and also for the new generation, which eagerly awaits the prevalence of truth, freedom and justice in the Island of the Saints, our Cyprus,” Bishop Iakovos concluded.

Main speaker was His Excellency the High Commissioner of Cyprus Mr Andreas Kakouris.

In his speech, he said, “Last year’s illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine and the war that continues as we speak, has brought back so many traumatic memories for the people of Cyprus. Traumatic memories for all Cypriots, particularly the refugees and for those still waiting to learn the fate of their loved ones since the Turkish invasion of 1974. It is imperative that our partners including the UK, with whom we have close and longstanding relations, just as they have held a united front and have rejected Russia’s expansionist proclamations in Ukraine, they must do the exact same when it comes to Turkey and its actions in Cyprus.

“Cypriots want Turkey and its army of occupation to leave. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots alike. They want to see their island reunified and enjoy the benefits that a solution will bring. In stark contrast, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar have consistently followed a path of partition. The violations we witness in Varosha since 2020, with the continued illegal “opening” of part of the fenced off area, should raise alarm bells for all those who want to see Cyprus reunify in a bizonal, bicommunal federation.”

Mr Kakouris continued, “We will wait to see if the newly re-elected Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will change from his inflammatory and in fact, threatening rhetoric and posturing in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean, a posture echoed by President Erdogan’s chosen leader in the occupied part of Cyprus, Mr Tatar, who in his statement at the inauguration ceremony of Mr Erdogan’s new government made it obvious that he is fully subordinate to Turkey’s commands and wishes.

“Let us also not forget that only last year Turkey and the occupation regime signed a so-called protocol of economic and financial cooperation. An unprecedented document that lays down the backdrop of what can only suggest a further stranglehold of Turkey and full dependance of the occupied areas of Cyprus and its leadership to Turkey.”

The High Commissioner noted, “It is, unfortunately, a bleak picture at the moment. Nonetheless, we will tirelessly keep striving for returning to the negotiating table and continue from where we left of at Crans Montana in 2017 to achieve a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue….Cyprus is and will remain an EU member state after the solution. Hence, the focus of President Christodoulides to secure its engagement and active involvement through a Special Envoy, in restarting negotiations and to complement the efforts of the United Nations and the Good Offices Mission of the UN Secretary General in this direction. Our friends and partners, particularly countries like the UK which have a close relationship with Turkey, need to impress upon Turkey in a clear and consistent manner the basic understanding that partition is not an option for Cyprus and that the solution needs to be found within the agreed UN framework and aligned with the EU acquis and international law.

“Despite the continued occupation, we should be proud of what this island nestled in the Eastern Mediterranean has achieved: vibrant, progressive, robust and a fully-fledged EU member state that today is recognized as playing a positive role in the region.”

Mr Kakouris expressed his gratitude to the many friends of Cyprus and vocal supporters of the cause for reunification, and his admiration for the UK Cypriots: “Their selfless contribution towards the country of their roots and their determination in pursuing and promoting our cause in finding a just and lasting solution to the Cyprus problem has been and continues to be pivotal,” he said.

“Almost half a century on from 1974 it is our sacred duty to continue and intensify our efforts towards the reunification of our homeland. Regardless of any difficulties, setbacks and disappointments, we have no other option but to work all together to achieve both for Cyprus and its people, lasting peace, prosperity and hope for a better future,” the High Commissioner concluded.

The event was attended by Mayor of Haringey Councillor Lester Buxton, representatives of the Greek Embassy and Cyprus High Commission, President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the United Kingdom Mr Christos Karaolis, Officers and Members of the Secretariat, President of the Association of Greek Orthodox Communities of the UK Mr Marios Minaidis, President of POMAK Mr Andreas Papaevripides, Managing Director of Parikiaki Mr Bambos Charalambous, Chairman of Saint Barnabas Church Committee Mr Andreas Constantinides, and former Mayor of Cambridge Mr George Pippas.

Photos: Alexios Gennaris