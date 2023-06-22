Cypriot applying to be Inspection Officers at the Independent Authority Against Corruption appear to be reluctant in investigating complaints concerning local officials, according to a press release issued by the Authority.

Therefore, as it is noted, the Authority widened its search for suitable and competent applicants from organisations and institutions abroad, public and non-public and has decided to appoint two London-based lead investigators, George Kampanella and Tanveer Qureshi.

The team, which is completed by Cypriot based lawyer, George Liasides, is currently investigating two cases which are expected to be concluded as soon as possible.

As it is noted, in accordance with the Authority’s procedure, when an Investigation commences, it will be conducted under conditions of confidentiality and in these circumstances no information will be released about the progress of the case. This practice of confidentiality binds all persons involved in the investigation progress.

The press release said that pursuant to the legislation that governs its operation, the Authority may appoint persons with knowledge and specialised experience in the fields of examination and evaluation of information, as Inspection Officers.

The Authority invited applicants to apply as Inspection Officers and received more than 90 applications. However, in cases where the complaints concerned local officials, the vast majority of candidates expressed a reluctance in undertaking this type of investigation.

As a result, the Authority widened its search for suitable and competent applicants from organisations and institutions abroad, public and non-public.

The selection criteria required candidates to demonstrate skills and competence in conducting investigations but also ensure they were in position where they could independently investigate cases free of any actual or apparent bias. As part of this process, the Authority considered and assessed a large number of applicants.

George Kampanella is a Partner at Taylor Rose MW Solicitors, based in the City of London. His family originates from the occupied village of Patriki in the district of Famagusta, but they immigrated to England in the 1950s and he himself was born and raised in England. He visits Cyprus for holidays and as a speaker at seminars and conferences. Kampanella has expertise in representing individuals and corporations subject to investigations and prosecution by Serious Fraud Office (SFO), Crown Prosecution Service-Serious Economic Organised Crime and International Directorate, (SEOCID) His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC), Trading Standards and the National Crime Agency in allegations of complex and serious fraud, money laundering, bribery and corruption. George also manages highly complex cross-border investigations in various EU and non-EU jurisdictions, with a proven track record of success.

Tanveer Qureshi, is a Barrister and a Member of 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square in London. He has appeared before all levels of courts in England and Wales and is frequently instructed, as lead counsel in cases involving allegations of fraud and bribery. He has appeared in cases prosecuted by the Serious Fraud Office and Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs as well as commercial cases involving financial wrongdoing. Tanveer’s cases have involved allegations of financial mismanagement arising from the commercial and banking sectors. He has appeared and defended in electoral fraud cases and has been a speaker at seminars dealing with electoral fraud and bribery.

George Liasides, is an English qualified solicitor and Cypriot based lawyer since 1994. He is the Managing Director of George Liasides LLC and he is dealing with a wide spectrum of cases. As it is noted, the Law Firm in which Mr. Liasides is a Managing Director has handled, in total, five passport applications during the Cyprus Investment Programme but none of these cases is referred to in the Reports made by the Inquiry Commissions which were appointed to investigate the Programme.