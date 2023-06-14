The President of Cyprus and the Austrian Chancellor have agreed on the importance of the EU assuming a more active role both at the current juncture for the resumption of the Cyprus negotiations, and at the negotiating table once they resume.

A Joint Communique issued after a meeting, on Wednesday, between President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Vienna, says that they held an extensive discussion on President Christodoulides’ continued effort to resume negotiations for a comprehensive settlement on the Cyprus issue, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and in line with EU law, values and principles.

It adds that they exchanged views on President Christodoulides’ proposal aimed at breaking the deadlock and resuming negotiations under UN auspices and that “they agreed on the importance of the EU assuming a more active role both at the current juncture for the resumption of negotiations, and at the negotiating table once negotiations resume.”

“Cyprus is an EU member state, it is in the EU’s interest to ensure that reunified Cyprus will remain a viable and fully functional EU partner. EU membership constitutes the best guarantee for the security and prosperity of Cyprus and all its citizens” it adds.

The Joint Communique says that President Christodoulides welcomed the continued Austrian engagement through its long-standing participation in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus.

On bilateral relations, they discussed ways to further enhance and expand the already excellent ties in several areas, including security, education, tourism, digital transformation and culture.

On EU issues, it says that Austria and Cyprus have a common position on the importance of the Union’s strategic autonomy, so that the Union can fulfil its geostrategic role.

“They share the importance of keeping the integration of the Western Balkans at the top of the EU agenda. At the same time, they agreed on the importance of deepening EU relations with its neighbours, in particular the Middle East and North Africa, with a view to addressing several common challenges.”

Moreover, they reaffirmed their unwavering support to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the importance of continued EU support to the country, for as long as necessary.

On immigration, it says that as the two EU-member states with the highest amount of asylum requests per capita, they also discussed illegal migration, a major challenge that requires a European response that addressing both the specific needs of member states, as well as the root causes of migratory flows.

They welcomed the recent progress made on the new Asylum and Migration Pact as a step in the right direction, with a view to putting in place a fair and functional system.

Ahead of the June European Council meeting, they stressed the importance of cooperation with safe third countries in order to reduce the pressure of irregular migration on the EU. Moreover they reaffirmed the necessity of substantial EU funds for border protection including physical infrastructure.

The Joint Communique says that Austria and Cyprus share strong and historic bonds, underpinned by a joint commitment to upholding the international rules-based order and human rights. In this respect, they reaffirmed their strong adherence to multilateralism, as the only viable channel to address common challenges.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.