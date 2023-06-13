Cyprus’ House President Annita Demetriou, who is on an official visit to Ireland, stated that there are clear similarities between Cyprus and Ireland, both of which have experienced the painful ordeal of division.

According to a written statement from the House of Representative, Demetriou visited the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation on Monday. Pat Hynes, the Director of Programs, briefed the House President on the Center’s work since 1974 as an independent non-governmental organization promoting dialogue and reconciliation through the building of trust between the two sides on the issue of Northern Ireland.

Hynes pointed out that the path to reconciliation is a long, continuous, and inclusive process in which it is crucial to involve as many people as possible, particularly women and youth, as active agents of civil society on both sides of the political divide.

The House President congratulated the Center for its substantive and significant mission. Demetriou highlighted the apparent similarities between the two countries, which share the painful experience of division, as well as the particularities of the situation in Cyprus due to the ongoing presence of Turkish occupation forces on its territory and the escalating violations of international law by Turkey.

As politicians, stressed the House President, we have a responsibility to fight for the protection of international legitimacy while at the same time encouraging dialogue that leads to reconciliation, convincing people of the benefits of lasting peace, security, and stability.

In this context, Demetriou underscored the importance of active participation and meaningful contribution of women to peace processes. As she pointed out, women are characterized by empathy, foresight, and persistence and can propose alternative approaches to the prevention and resolution of conflicts.

Furthermore, accompanied by her Irish counterpart, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, the House President visited places of social and cultural interest in County Kildare.

Among other things, the House President visited Teach Tearmainn, a Shelter for Abused Women, where she was briefed about the work of this philanthropic non-profit organization, which provides support services to vulnerable women and children who are victims of domestic violence and abuse.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.