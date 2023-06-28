Cyprus and Greece hold joint search & rescue exercise

A joint search and rescue exercise between Cyprus and Greece codenamed “SALAMIS 02/23” was conducted within the Search and Rescue region of the Republic of Cyprus.

The Hellenic Ship “PSARA”, a helicopter of the 460th Search and Rescue Squadron of the National Guard, as well as a specialized nurse of the Ambulance Service took part in the exercise.

A press release by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said the exercise, which was executed under the coordination of JRCC Larnaca in cooperation with the Hellenic Navy General Staff, is part of the existing bilateral SAR agreement between Cyprus and Greece, the provisions of which are implemented in these exercises to upgrade the provided SAR services within the East Mediterranean.