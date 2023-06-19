AKEL slams ELAM MPs for walking out of parliament while a minute’s silence was being held for the victims of the shipwreck

15 June 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The withdrawal of the far-right ELAM MPs from the Chamber of Parliament during the one-minute silence for the victims of the shipwreck in Pylos confirms that the extreme right and inhumanity are synonymous.

This sickening and immoral action is a disgrace to Parliament and the entire country. Those who do not hesitate to scoff at the death of so many people, including children too, are alien to our people, values and morals.

Compassion and solidarity are supreme values for Cyprus and its people.