Cyprus Airways (CY) has become the latest customer of the Airbus A220 after signing an agreement with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for two -300 series jets. The deal was signed on June 20, at the Paris Air Show.

The aircraft, on long-term lease, will be delivered this month from ALC’s outstanding orders with the European manufacturer. Currently, the Larnaca-based carrier operates just three Airbus A320 airliners. However, last year it announced its five year plan to grow its fleet to 11 aircraft by 2026 and expand its network.