Posted on

 Cyprus Airways (CY) has become the latest customer of the Airbus A220 after signing an agreement with Air Lease Corporation (ALC) for two -300 series jets. The deal was signed on June 20, at the Paris Air Show. 

The aircraft, on long-term lease, will be delivered this month from ALC’s outstanding orders with the European manufacturer. Currently, the Larnaca-based carrier operates just three Airbus A320 airliners. However, last year it announced its five year plan to grow its fleet to 11 aircraft by 2026 and expand its network.

Leave a Reply