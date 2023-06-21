Cypriots have won eight medals so far at the Special Olympics World Games held in Berlin.

According to the Cypriot Federation of Special Olympics, the Cypriot athletes continue to give their best performance at the Olympic Games, sending the message that individuals with disabilities deserve and are entitled to equal treatment in society at large. The medal tally for the Cypriot delegation currently stands at 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

During Tuesday’s competition in rhythmic gymnastics, athlete Niki Theodorou won a gold medal in hoop, a silver medal in rope, and secured the 4th place in clubs and the 6th place in ribbon.

Also in rhythmic gymnastics, athlete Loukia Georgiou won a gold medal in rope, a silver medal in clubs, and a bronze medal in ribbon and hoop.

In Swimming, in the 50m breaststroke, athlete Christina Michael clinched the bronze medal.

In Bowling, athletes Andri Kakoushi, Petros Kalamara, Vasilis Christodoulou, and Myrofora Napoli achieved great success by winning the silver medal in the Team event.

In Bocce, athlete Orthodoxos Loukas achieved an honorable 6th place in his first participation in the World Games.

In Table Tennis and the Doubles event, the pair Styliani/Christos achieved two victories against the teams from China and Suriname.

Today’s competitions include finals in Bowling, Cycling, Swimming, Bocce, and Athletics.

Cyprus is participating in the 2023 Special Olympic World Games with 35 athletes.