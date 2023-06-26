Olivia Fotopoulou wins silver at the 3rd European Games

Cyprus won its fourth medal at the 3rd European Games held in Krakow-Malopolska, with Olivia Fotopoulou capturing the silver medal in the 200m.

According to the Cyprus Sports’ Correspondents Union, with a time of 22.71 (a personal record) achieved in Thursday’s race (June 22), she had the second-best time in all three national categories, securing the silver medal.

During Sunday’s race at the A’ Category, only one athlete finished the 200m in a better time than the Cypriot champion. That was the Dutch athlete Lieke Klaver with 22.46. The bronze medal went to British athlete Bianca Williams with 22.75.