Cypriot Golf Society

We are pleased to announce that we are funding 5 group golf lessons on Saturdays, from 2pm-3pm that started on 10 June at South Herts Golf Club for children of Cypriot descent who are between the ages of 8 and 14. We still have a few places and the children will be registered into a development programme and given a certificate at the end. Please call Steve on 07770 580803 or Panayioti on 07957 911376.