A Crouch End convenience store has had its alcohol licence revoked after Haringey Council’s Trading Standards team found it to be stocking items including illegal vape products and controlled medication.

Maxxi Food and Wine at 42 Topsfield Parade was visited by Haringey Council’s Trading Standards team in January, with officers seizing stocks of non-compliant vape products, as well as finding the shop to be selling prescription medication without the appropriate authorisation. The shop was also suspected to be selling nitrous oxide (NOS) canisters with the knowledge that they were being consumed by customers outside the premises for their psychoactive effects.

Following a hearing on 30 May, the council’s Licensing Sub Committee decided to revoke the licence. The committee reasoned that the licence holder had failed to uphold the licensing objectives to prevent crime and disorder, and protect children from harm. There were significant health risks posed by the sale of controlled drugs as well as nuisance to the community caused by activities at the premises.

During the hearing supporting evidence was given by the council’s Noise and Nuisance team, Public Health, and the Metropolitan Police. Ward Councillors and members of the public also raised their concerns as to how the premises was being operated and the detrimental effect on the local area.

The licence holder has the right to appeal the decision to the magistrates Court within 21 days of being notified.

The Trading Standards visit was carried out as part of the council’s Week of Action in Crouch End. Weeks of Action take place across the borough, bringing services from across the council together to tackle priority issues for residents.

Cllr Adam Jogee, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Cohesion, said:

“Selling illegal and controlled products is something we simply cannot tolerate from our licensed premises in the borough, so I’m pleased to see that the Licensing Sub Committee has taken firm action in this case.”

“My colleagues and I hope this serves as a reminder to licence holders across the community of how seriously we take offences like this.

“Our licensing objectives are there to prevent crime and protect people from harm, so I encourage all residents to share any concerns they have about businesses stocking non-compliant products or selling controlled products without the correct authorisation.”