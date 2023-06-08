Salads are healthy and great for this heat we are experiencing in the UK at the moment.

My superfood salad is perfect for a light lunch or a side salad. It includes baby spinach leaves, rocket, spring onions, quinoa, avocado, beetroot and blush tomatoes, topped with grilled chicken breast and a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, mustard and honey.

If you don’t like quinoa, you can use cracked wheat. You can also customise to your liking and serve it with salmon or if you are vegetarian, add grilled halloumi, baked feta or goats cheese. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 cup tricolour quinoa; white, red and black quinoa are also good

2 cups water, vegetable or chicken stock

A little sea salt

Salad:

Baby spinach, rinsed and drained

Rocket, rinsed and drained

Cooked quinoa

Blush tomatoes

2 small Greek cucumbers, cut into small cubes

2-3 small colourful sweet peppers or 1 bell pepper thinly sliced

3 spring onions

Cooked beetroots, chopped

2 ripe avocado, sliced

Topping:

Grilled chicken breast, salmon, grilled halloumi, feta or fresh mozzarella

Dressing:

¼ cup olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon

1 small garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tbsp honey

½ tsp sea salt flakes

¼ tsp ground black pepper

Method:

Place rinsed quinoa in a saucepan with water over high heat. Cover pan, bring to a boil, turn down the heat to low and let it cook until all the liquid is absorbed, around 12 -15 minutes. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes, then fluff it with a fork.

To make the dressing, place olive oil, lemon juice, honey, garlic, mustard, salt and pepper in a jar. Put the lid on and give it a good shake or place in a bowl and whisk.

Assemble the salad by placing the spinach, rocket, cooked quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, beetroot and spring onion in a large salad bowl. Then drizzle the dressing over the salad and give it a gentle toss. Divide into four bowls, add ½ of a sliced avocado and your choice of meat, fish or cheese, and serve at once with some sourdough.