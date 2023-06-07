Are you ready to make strawberry jam with all those delicious strawberries in season now?!

Soft fruit has a very short season, so it’s lovely to capture and bottle them for you and your family and friends to enjoy throughout the year. I think my strawberry jam is by far the easiest recipe you will find; its soft, has a fantastic colour, is spreadable and of course delicious! The recipe will make 2 x 850ml jars or 4 small ones.

Ingredients (for 1kg of strawberries):

1kg strawberries, hulled (use a small sharp knife to remove stem) and cut in half

1kg granulated sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

Few drop vanilla extract (optional)

Method:

Prepare the strawberries by washing them, then drain or wipe them with damp kitchen paper.

Place the fruit in a preserving pan, add sugar and crush with a potato masher, leave at room temperature teetered for few hours or overnight. This insures that the fruit keeps its beautiful red colour.

Place the strawberries over a low heat, cook gently, stirring from time to time until sugar dissolves.

Turn the heat up until it starts bubbling and bring to the boil, then add the lemon juice and boil for 15-20 minutes. Add the vanilla and test for setting – the jam has to reach 105 degrees celcius on a thermometer, or drop a little jam on a very cold plate, leave for 30 seconds, if the jam wrinkles and when you run your finger through, it leaves a valley, then it is ready, if not re-boil until set. At the end, skim any scum from the surface.

While still hot, ladle into warm sterilized jars, cover with wax discs, cool then seal and label.

For a longer life, the jam needs to be placed in a hot water bath. Process the filled jars in the boiling water, cover pan with a lid and boil for 10 minutes. Remove lid and after 5 minutes, carefully remove the jars with a cloth and place on a towel upside down until cold – it helps the seal better, it’s a Greek thing!

When cool, label and store in a cool dry place – it will keep up to a year. Always refrigerate after opening.

Good luck!

