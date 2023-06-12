Officers investigating a collision in Tottenham in which a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries are appealing for witnesses.

Police were called at 04:16hrs on Saturday, 10 June to reports of a motorbike in collision with a lamppost on Watermead Way, N17.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, was taken by the LAS to an east London hospital where his injuries have been assessed as life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD1300/10JUN.