Welwyn Hatfield’s new Mayor, Councillor Pankit Shah, hosted a visit from a Chinese delegation from BinJiang city last Friday (2 June).

The delegation received presentations from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s Chief Executive, Ka Ng, and from WHBC officer Ganesh Gnanamoorthy, on the Planning system in the UK, the principles of a Garden City, services that the council delivers, decision making processes as well as on the regeneration of Hatfield Town Centre.

In turn, the delegation from Zhejiang Province shared interesting facts about BinJiang city and Zhejiang Province, as well as briefing WHBC officers on recent developments in their city.

Councillor Shah said:

“I was delighted to meet with the delegation from BinJiang city and introduce them to our wonderful Welwyn Hatfield. The visit was a great opportunity for both parties to share ideas about Planning, regeneration and service delivery. There is no doubt that we can learn a lot from each other, and I look forward to keeping in touch our new contacts and hearing more about the future development of their city”.