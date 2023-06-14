Children, young people and their families are warmly invited to attend the launch of Haringey’s first ever ‘Family Hub’:

Date: Wednesday 28 June

Time: 1pm – 4pm

Location: 91 – 93 St Ann’s Road, London, N15 6NU.

We are committed to opening four Family Hubs in Haringey before March 2025, it would be fantastic if you joined us on this journey and together we can witness this milestone event 😊

For further information on the Family Hubs programme, visit https://ow.ly/lrAJ50OMRaB