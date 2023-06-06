A group of young cast members from Southgate’s Chickenshed Theatre were knocked out of ITV show Britain’s Got Talent at the semi-final stage.

Despite impressing all four judges with their unique interpretation of John Legend’s song If You’re Out There, Chickenshed lost out in the public vote later in the show.

They had originally been put through to the semi-final from their audition, broadcast in April, thanks to judge Alesha Dixon hitting her ‘golden buzzer’ after she was moved to tears by their performance.

In the live semi-final, broadcast last Thursday (1st June) by ITV, Chickenshed again received sweeping praise from the four judges, as well as another standing ovation. But when it came to the public vote to decide which acts went through to the final, Chickenshed lost out to 13-year-old singer Malakai Bayoh and daring dance pair Duo Odyssey.

The Chickenshed cast included UK Cypriot Jimmy Adamou, grandson of the late Neophytos Nicolaou, former General Manager of Parikiaki, and the son of Adam and Maria Adamou; Maria sadly passed away in 2016, aged 46.

In an interview with The Mirror, Jimmy said he credits Chickenshed with saving his life after he lost his mum at the age of 16.

He said: “Losing a parent is a very hard thing and I always felt like it happened once in a lifetime to someone so young. Then I came to Chickenshed and there were so many people who could relate to that pain.

“I bottled a lot of emotion inside but found rap music and was able to express myself. I was able to grieve… it saved my life.

“Chickenshed gave me a second chance I thought I was never really going to get.”

He added: “We don’t ¬criticise our flaws, we embrace and celebrate them. That’s what’s so wonderful about Chickenshed.”

For Jimmy, who works as an assistant education and outreach ¬practitioner, going on the show had extra poignancy. He said: “I used to watch the show with my mum and dad. We used to joke, ‘I’m going to go on Britain’s Got Talent!’”

Chickenshed was founded in 1974 by teacher Mary Ward and composers Jo Collins and Anthony Filby and supported by the late Princess Diana.

It was named after the disused shed in Barnet, North London, where it first began, but the theatre group now operates out of a complex in nearby Southgate.

You can watch Chickenshed’s semi-final performance on YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=AQgyVHAnNWY