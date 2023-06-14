Officers are today issuing a CCTV image following a sexual assault at Clapham Junction Railway Station.

Do you recognise this man?

The incident happened at 8pm on Friday 14 April, when a man approached the victim and sexually assaulted her. He then left on a train travelling towards Reading.

Detectives would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 702 of 14 April 2023.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.