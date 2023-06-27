Five fire engines and three fire rescue units along with around 60 firefighters were called to a building collapse on Gloucester Drive in Hackney.

A semi-detached house of three floors with a basement, collapsed at the rear from roof level to the ground. The house was under reconstruction at the time of the collapse and no one was living in the property.

Station Commander Jon Singleton was at the scene, he said: “In hot and humid conditions, crews from our Urban Search and Rescue teams worked tirelessly, alongside our drone team and police search dogs, to ensure that there were no casualties trapped under the rubble. Thankfully no injuries are reported.”

Twenty people were evacuated from the adjoining property as a precaution. A cordon was also put in place while fire crews were at the scene.

The Brigade was called at 1217 and the incident was under control at 1644. Fire crews from Kentish Town, East Ham, Islington, Edmonton, Battersea and East Ham fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the collapse is believed to be due to a structure failure caused by the building works.