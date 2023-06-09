A British woman has been found dead in Cyprus in the home she shared with her partner with ‘bruises all over her body’

An autopsy was due to take place yesterday after the woman was found dead by her partner

A British woman has been found dead in Cyprus in the home she shared with her partner with “bruises all over her body”, it has been claimed.

The 38-year-old woman, who has not been named, was discovered at an apartment in Kato Paphos.

The woman’s partner informed the local authorities of her death, according to the Cyprus Mail.

He told officers that he found her when he came home on Wednesday at around 4.30pm.

The woman's partner informed the local authorities of her death

Investigators, including forensic officers, collected evidence from the scene for scientific examination, head of Cyprus police Michalis Nikolaou said.

According to initial examinations, the woman reportedly had “bruises all over her body” and two black eyes.

Her body was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital morgue, where an autopsy was due to take place at 1.30pm on Thursday.

Police are hoping that the results will explain how the woman died.