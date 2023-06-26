Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos had his first tete-a-tete meeting with the EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Monday morning in Luxembourg, before the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

In a tweet, Borrell said that it was a “productive first meeting” with the Cypriot Foreign Minister. “Discussed the #CyprusIssue and ways forward towards a fair, comprehensive & viable settlement,” the HRVP wrote.

“Reaffirmed EU’s commitment to support it with all means at our disposal. I look forward to our continued cooperation,” he added.

Kombos wrote, also in a tweet, that his day in Luxembourg started with a “comprehensive exchange of views” with Borrell. The main topics of discussion were the Cyprus question and Ukraine, the Foreign Minister noted.