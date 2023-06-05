Bike marking and maintenance 📢

Have you got a bike that needs some TLC? Flat tyres, breaks that need adjusting, a wobbly seat?! Bring it on over to Archway Station and Dr Bike can take a look.

Minor adjustments can be made there and then, at no cost. If it can’t be fixed onsite we will let you know exactly what needs doing and a rough guide to what it should cost at a bike shop.

📍 Outside Archway Station, N19

🗓️ Tuesday 6 June from 11am-2pm and 3pm-5pm

You can also get your bike marked and registered – it’s a deterrent to thieves and increases the chance of your bike being returned if it is stolen 🚨

Find out about all our community safety events: https://orlo.uk/KPJw8