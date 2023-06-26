Τhe biggest planetarium in the eastern Mediterranean and the first in Cyprus is situated in Tamasos and is a unique place for education and entertainment. It is located next to the Metropolis of Tamasos and opposite the Russian church and has been open since the beginning of June. The planetarium was one of the visions of Bishop of Tamasos and Orini, Isaias.

Isaias told the Cyprus News Agency that the aim is to use the planetarium to contribute to the progress and development of the people of Cyprus and pointed out that the theme park of the Metropolis of Tamassos gives inspiration and motivation to children and young people.

The planetarium has, among other things, state-of-the-art facilities and equipment including an observatory, a sun observatory, virtual reality rooms and exhibition areas. The dome of the planetarium is also impressive, with a diameter of 18 metres, which is used for entertainment and educational films. It has more than 180 seats and ten state-of-the-art projectors are used for the projections.

The planetarium is an initiative of the Bishop of Tamassos and Orini, Isaias and Viatsislav Zaregov, a Cypriot citizen of Russian origin who has been living in Cyprus for 25 years and operates under the scientific support of the “Interstellar Institute”, which is contracted with similar institutions abroad.

Speaking about the operation of the planetarium, Isaias said that there are many Cypriot and foreign academics and other specialists working on behalf of the institution that has been established so that “we can offer the planetarium and the observatory the prospects it deserves, not only commercial, but also intellectual, humanitarian, educational, pedagogical”. The goal is to make the most of the planetarium so that it contributes to the progress and development of our people, Isaias pointed out.

Asked if there are thoughts of other actions, projects or construction of other buildings in the area of the Metropolis, Isaias replied “We have just begun, but let’s leave some surprises for the future”.

“The planetarium is a small step for Tamasos, a giant leap for Cyprus”, said during the tour, Giorgos Tzivas, Spokesperson of “Interstellar”.

Speaking about the planetarium, Tzivas said that it is an artificial representation of the celestial dome in an enclosed space and the dome that has been constructed “wonderfully depicts the night sky.”

Tzivas explained that the aim is to combine education with entertainment, saying that children learn by playing and are very excited. He explained that researchers and ordinary citizens who wish to enrich their knowledge of space also visit the planetarium.

He said also that the planetarium provides multiple opportunities for the academic and scientific community and has already created new jobs. He also mentioned the opportunities for astrotourism and the possibility of creation of an “astro-village”.

Entrance to the planetarium is free of charge, while there is a small fee for some activities.