Biden whistleblower Gal Luft appears to have resurfaced after going missing earlier this year in Cyprus, with a New York Post piece suggesting the Israeli professor who was in custody on a US arrant had escaped with help on the island.

According to the New York Post, Luft said he was “alive and living as a fugitive in an undisclosed location.”

Luft, who is facing extradition to the US on arms trafficking charges, says he is being persecuted because he has dirt on the Bidens.

He went missing in late March when he failed to report to a local police station in Paphos during his house arrest. The alleged whistleblower, who was detained at Larnaca International Airport in February, is facing extradition to the US on arms trafficking charges.

But Luft vehemently denies the charges and further suggests through his lawyers that he is being politically persecuted because he reported alleged corruption against the son of US President Joe Biden.

He reportedly told the New York Post that he was “charged for a thought crime,” referring to gun-running allegations based on email correspondence five years ago.

“I was asked by a bona fide arms dealer, an Israeli friend, to inquire with a company I knew if they had an item and what would be the price of an item. This is where the conspiracy ended. No follow-up, no money, no brokering activity,” Luft was quoted as saying.

Cyprus Police never listed Luft as a missing person and no missing complaint had been filed when he failed to report to his bail officer in late March.

News of his disappearance was not made public until April, prompting US Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to call for a thorough investigation into FBI’s handling of Biden corruption allegations.

Last month Comer said there were at least ten whistleblowers with good knowledge with respect to the Bidens, but “they’re either currently in court, they’re currently in jail, or they’re currently missing.”

Luft says he cannot get a fair trial in US

The NYP said Luft told the newspaper that the chances of him getting a fair trial in the United States are “virtually zero.”

Luft went on to say he had no other choice but to escape from Cyprus while also hinting at getting help on the island.

“He will not say how he escaped Cyprus because ‘I don’t want to get people in trouble’,” the NYP wrote this week.

Weeks before running away, Luft had reportedly sent letters to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other politicians asking for help.

But Comer wants people to come forward while this week the congressman threatened FBI Director Christopher Wray with legal action, after the head of the bureau refused to share an unclassified document believed to be an indication of how federal law enforcement handled a complaint against Biden.

Dots unconnected

According to Fox News TV personality Sean Hannity, an outspoken Trump supporter, the complaint had to do with an allegation that Biden received €5 million from a foreign national in order to promote US foreign policy favorable to that individual’s business dealings.

Another whistleblower says Biden has committed a crime and further argues that a kickback scheme was carried out through Cyprus.

Former White House stenographer Mike McCormick recently flagged as suspicious a trip to Cyprus in 2014 by then vice president Biden, with the whistleblower blatantly speculating that a kickback payment at the time was made through Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company headquarter in Limassol.

A different Reuters article back in 2020 titled “Ukraine alleges $5 million bribe over Burisma, no Biden link” said Ukrainian officials said they were offered $5 million in bribes to end a probe into energy company Burisma’s founder.

No concrete information has been available publicly regarding the allegation, with Comer admitting on television that there was a possibility that no crime may have been committed as alleged in the alleged complaint.

But Comer did say that Wray initially did not admit the document had existed. The congressman said he revealed that he had actually seen the form, prompting the FBI director to offer to share a sneak peak of a redacted version.

It is not clear whether Luft has alleged specific crimes on the part of Joe Biden in connection with allegations stated in the document in question, but the professor has openly talked about the president’s son, Hunter, and further teased followers on Twitter that he had more information.

But Luft made explosive allegations that Hunter Biden had used an FBI informant known as “One-Eye“ to provide insider information to his Chinese business partners, an allegation that caught attention from the oversight committee.

“DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim & Hunter Biden,” a tweet on Luft’s account read after his arrest in Cyprus, while further teasing “shall I name names?”

According to the NYP, Luft remains in an undisclosed location, with Cypriot officials speculating he has left the jurisdiction.

“I didn’t want to get caught up in this game, but when they arrested me, I had no choice but to blow it up,” Luft told the NYP.