Secondary School of the Year 2023🎉

In 2016, we set ourselves the goal of becoming the most improved school in London. After the dedication, hard work, and passion of our students, staff and families to build the incredible learning environment that is TTA, we are bursting with pride to have been recognised as National Secondary School of the Year at last night’s Tes awards.

Thank you to everyone who has made this possible. It is a privilege to be part of such a wonderful community.

To our brilliant students: “YES TTA! WE SMASHED IT TODAY!”👊💜