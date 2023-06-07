Join us at My Health Matters’ Event will be held at the Parish Hall, Church of St Mary Magdalen, 6 Athenaeum Road, London, N20 9AE, on Wednesday 21 June 2023, 11am -4pm.

😊There will be stalls manned by health care professionals and voluntary/charitable groups working with people who have learning disabilities, their families and carers.

❤️There will also be short sessions throughout the event on topics of interest on health and well-being issues affecting people with learning disabilities and support available to them.

No booking required just turn up on the day.

#myhealthmatters #learninganddisabilities #asc #caringforourpeople