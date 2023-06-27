The event was attended by The Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Nagus Narenthira, the Representative Deputy Lieutenant, Martin Russell, and other dignitaries and civic guests.

The annual ceremony was one of many taking place across the country to recognise those currently serving and those who have served.

The Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Nagus Narenthira, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to partner with the RAF Museum for this occasion. Barnet is closely connected to the armed forces and this day is a great opportunity to recognise our service men and women, past and present, for their bravery and dedication to the Forces.”

There were also presentations of Deputy Lieutenant (DL) awards to cadets from the Sea Cadet Corps, Combined Cadet Force, Army Cadet Force, and RAF Air Cadets, who were recognised for their outstanding service.

The North London Military Wives Choir and the RAFAC Band provided music during the parade, and all parade participants and guests enjoyed a reception under the Lancaster Bomber inside the museum.

CEO of the RAF Museum, Maggie Appleton, said: “We are delighted, once again, to be hosting our borough’s celebration and commemoration of our Armed Forces. We are proud to be a national museum with a local heart and international reach, sharing the stories of the amazing women and men of the Royal Air Force. Whilst we gather together in safety, our brothers and sisters in Ukraine are suffering unspeakable harm. Let our thoughts be with them today, and to all who are suffering the outcomes of conflict.”