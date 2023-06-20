Barnet FC is pleased to announce initial details about our upcoming ‘Community Day‘ which will take place on Saturday 15th July.

From 10am – 3pm there will be a whole host of fun activities for all the family to participate in.

A number of inflatables, which will include a giant maze, an obstacle course, rodeo football, a bungee run and a bouncy castle will be available.

We will also have a series of football challenges such as beat the goalie and the crossbar challenge. There will also be a cricket batting challenge.

A 6-a-side tournament will also be taking place with the winners being crowned as ‘The Affiliates Cup’ champions.

As well as all the fun activities there will be a barbecue and live performances throughout the day.

Inside the stadium you will be treated to two live football matches as we take on MK Dons in a doubleheader. London Bees will kick-off first at noon with Barnet taking on The Dons at 3pm.

Tickets will cover both games.

Ticket Prices

Adult: £12

Concession: £8

Under 17: £1

Season Ticket Holders: FREE

Tickets are available to purchase here.

More details about ‘Community Day’ will be released in due course.