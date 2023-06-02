Barnet Council announces today that the borough’s first LGBTQ+ celebration Pride in the Park will launch later this year.

The event at Victoria Park, Finchley, will be held on Sunday 20 August and is being coordinated by a partnership led by Barnet’s LGBTQ+ community group Inkluder CiC. The news comes as the council raises the Rainbow flag above Hendon Town Hall today to mark the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

In the run-up to the event, award-winning photographer Chris Jepson has been recruited to create a collection of stories and portraits of people who live and work in the borough, exploring what it means to identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community today.

Commissioned in partnership with Middlesex University and Inkluder CiC, ‘The IDENTITY Project – A Portrait of a Community’ is a digital exhibition that will celebrate and give visibility to LGBTQ+ people, promoting Barnet’s diverse and inclusive community.

Councillor Zahra Beg, Cabinet Member for Equalities, Communities & the Voluntary Sector said:

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Barnet with our first-ever Pride in the Park event and the wonderful photography exhibition led by Chris Jepson.

“We hope that by holding these events and exhibitions, it will help give visibility to LGBTQ+ people in the borough and help to promote Barnet’s diverse and inclusive communities.

“We are a council that cares, and we want to create a safe space for everyone to come together, celebrate their identity, and promote equality and acceptance for all.”

George Nicholls, Inkluder CIC Director, said:

“When we approached Barnet Council with the idea for our ‘Pride in The Park’ event they were delighted. It’s likely that over 20,000 people in Barnet are LGBTQ+ so we are very excited about providing a safe space for people to connect.

“We believe that true equality can only be achieved when everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, is able to live their lives without fear of discrimination or persecution.

“As a lifelong resident of Barnet, I am committed to working towards this goal by raising awareness, promoting inclusivity, and advocating for the rights of LGBTQ+ people in our community. Together, we can transform Barnet into a community where everyone is free to be who they are, and love who they choose.”

If you would like to participate, please visit TheIdentityProject.co.uk/Barnet External link to register your interest in being part of the photoshoot.

Pride Month will be taking place from the 1 – 30 June 2023. We are working in partnership with our community groups to put on a series of events during Pride month. Visit https://engage.barnet.gov.uk/whats-on-for-pride-month External link to find out more.