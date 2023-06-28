Barnet Council marked Refugee Week (19 – 25 June) with a celebratory event at Victoria Park on Sunday 25 June, bringing together the borough’s sanctuary-seeking communities.

The event in partnership with Persian Advice Bureau and New Citizens Gateway, was part of the council’s commitment to make Barnet a borough of sanctuary, and an opportunity to celebrate the contribution of refugees in Barnet.

The day included live performances, networking, physical activity, guest speakers and information stalls run by the NHS and the police.

Councillor Zahra Beg, Cabinet Member for Equalities, Communities & the Voluntary Sector, said: “In celebrating Refugee Week, what a tremendous day we had to enjoy the sunshine and celebrate with our sanctuary-seeking communities. It was a moment of hope for our refugees and asylum-seekers who were dancing, laughing, eating and we hope that it indicates how committed Barnet is in becoming a Borough of Sanctuary.”

An attendee, who asked not to be named, said: “My children had an unexpectedly great fun day after months of misery.”

Earlier this year, Barnet councillors unanimously passed a motion to work towards becoming an accredited Borough of Sanctuary, a status awarded by City of SanctuaryExternal link to organisations and areas that go above and beyond to welcome those seeking a safe place to live.

Barnet has a long-standing history of working on various areas of help for refugees and providing outreach support to asylum seekers.

The council is now part of the City of Sanctuary Local Authority Network, and will continue to work with partners, community groups and residents to develop a vision for welcoming and supporting those seeking sanctuary in Barnet.

Refugee Week is the world’s largest arts and culture festival celebrating the contributions, resilience and creativity of refugees and people seeking sanctuary.