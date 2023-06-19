The council has recently launched Our Plan for Barnet 2023-2026, setting out our ambitions to be a council that cares for people, our places and the planet over the next three years. Come along to our live Q&A event with the Leader of the Council, Cllr Barry Rawlings, and the new Cabinet Members appointed in May 2023.

This is a chance for you to ask any questions you may have to the Leader and the Cabinet. Submit your questions by 5pm on Monday 19 June at: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/d/6F6B26DFF1A50A54

You will also have the opportunity to watch a short film explaining what Our Plan is all about, and how we want to work with you to achieve it.

Book your place now for this virtual event at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/…/our-plan-for-barnet-2023…

We will send you a joining link closer to the day of the event.