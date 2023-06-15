Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was shot in Sheerness.

A total of five suspects have now been detained by officers investigating the death of 35-year-old Sam Petrou (pictured). Mr Petrou’s body was found at an address in Fourth Avenue, Eastchurch on Sunday 11 June 2023.

The latest arrests were made during the afternoon of Thursday 15 June, and involved a 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.

The man was detained in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. The woman was arrested for the same offence at an address in London. Both were taken into custody.

Officers had previously arrested three other suspects, two men and a woman, and they are all currently bailed with conditions to return to a police station on 11 September.

The devastated family of Mr Petrou, believed to be a builder from south-east London, paid tribute to him after his death.

His father Nick said that Mr Petrou was “so loved”. He added that “the amount of posts and heart felt comments that people have put up of him has blown me away, and lifted my broken heart”.

Sam Petrou was found dead with gunshot wounds. Picture: Facebook

He said: “I would like to thank each and everyone of you from the bottom of my broken heart, for loving my beautiful son SAM from boyhood to manhood and beyond,

“I can remember, like yesterday when he was born with colic and in pain, every night I held him in my arms for hours until he fell asleep, for six months solid, I have loved him and wanted to hold him in my arms, and did everytime I see him, he was so so loving”

“I miss my baby,” he finished.

Ongoing appeal

Officers are continuing to appeal to drivers who may have been travelling through Eastchurch, between 7.30pm and 9pm on Saturday 10 June, to check for any dashcam footage which may assist the investigation.

They are looking to identify the movements of people or vehicles in the Warden Road and Fourth Avenue areas.

Anyone with information can submit this online by visiting the Public Portal

Alternatively, call Kent Police on 01622 652006, quoting reference 11-0449.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website