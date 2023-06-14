Archbishop Nikitas at the Cathedral

On Saturday, 10th June 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided during the concelebration of the monthly Divine Liturgy in English at the historic Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Divine Wisdom in Bayswater. The V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis, Chancellor, Rev. Dr. Alexis Torrance, Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Throne, Rev. Oikonomos Dr. Kristian Akselberg (Kentish Town), the Rev. Frs. Stephane Maikovsky (Holborn) and Stephen Morys Ireland (Clapham), concelebrated the Liturgy with over two-hundred faithful present. The responses in the Liturgy were song by the Cathedral Choir.

After the Divine Liturgy, a generous reception was offered for all by the Cathedral in the crypt, during which the Rev. Protopresbyter Dr. Alexis Torrance preached on “First Fruits of Nature: The Orthodox Theology of The Saints”. This homily was organized by Christian Orthodox Thyateira Youth, and it is the first of a series of homilies and guest speakers to ensue soon for the edification of the people of God.

For more information concerning Christian Orthodox Thyateira Youth, please visit: www.coty.org.uk

Follow on IG: @coty_org

Photo Credit: Jessy Papasavva Photography