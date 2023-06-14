“Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center, the renowned international organisation dedicated to safeguarding the rights and welfare of children, announced the appointment of Archbishop Elpidophoros of Americas to its esteemed global Senior Advisory Board based in the USA.

According to a relevant press release “this significant addition brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and an unwavering commitment to championing children’s rights.”

The Senior Advisory Board of Hope For Children is composed of esteemed business leaders, academics, entrepreneurs, and visionaries who all share a deep concern for the well-being of children. Together, they endeavor to raise awareness, advocate for children’s rights, and contribute to the enhancement and growth of services to ensure that children experience a high quality of life.

The appointment of Archbishop Elpidophoros to the board, the press release points out, marks a momentous milestone for Hope For Children. With his extensive involvement in religious leadership and unwavering dedication to social justice, it is added, the Archbishop is a valuable asset in advancing the organization’s mission.

“His profound understanding of the challenges faced by children, along with his influential network, will greatly contribute to our collective efforts in protecting and improving the lives of children worldwide”, it is noted.

“The appointment of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros to the Senior Advisory Board is a testament to his unwavering dedication to humanitarian causes. We are honored to welcome him to Hope For Children. As a member of our Senior Advisory Board, he will provide strategic direction to our organization, helping us devise new programs and initiatives in the United States while strengthening our existing ones”, stated Joseph Borghese, Founder of Hope For Children.

His influence and network, he added, “will also play a crucial role in raising awareness about the challenges facing children and inspiring more people to support our cause”.