Police are appealing for the public for assistance to trace a man who has absconded from a mental health facility in Enfield.

Raymond Searson, 52, was last seen on the morning of Monday, 19 June after going on unescorted leave from the facility.

Searson is a white man of medium build and 5ft 6 inches tall. When last seen, Searson was wearing a black t-shirt, beige trousers, black trainers and a brown hat.

He is receiving ongoing treatment following a conviction for GBH, and does not have any medication with him.

Searson has links to the Kings Cross area of central London.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Searson if he is seen, but to call 999 immediately. If you have any information about his whereabouts then please call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD4679/19Jun.